Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Gordon Cooper

Add a Memory
Kenneth Gordon Cooper Obituary
Cooper. Kenneth Gordon aged 89 years of Castletown, peacefully on Sunday 12th January 2020 at Southlands Resource Centre, Port St Mary. Dearly loved husband of Jean, dear father of Michael, Sarah, Jonathan and Christopher and adored Gangang to Thomas, Adam, Georgie, Adrienne, Magnus, Emma, Lucie and the late Charlie. Funeral Service will be held at Malew Parish Church at 2pm on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 followed by Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Alzheimer's Society (Isle of Man), Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -