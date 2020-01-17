|
Cooper. Kenneth Gordon aged 89 years of Castletown, peacefully on Sunday 12th January 2020 at Southlands Resource Centre, Port St Mary. Dearly loved husband of Jean, dear father of Michael, Sarah, Jonathan and Christopher and adored Gangang to Thomas, Adam, Georgie, Adrienne, Magnus, Emma, Lucie and the late Charlie. Funeral Service will be held at Malew Parish Church at 2pm on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 followed by Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Alzheimer's Society (Isle of Man), Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020