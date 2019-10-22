|
LANGHAM. KENNETH (KEN), 83. I am extremely sad to say that my father passed away in the early hours of Saturday 19th October, after a long illness. Dad adored the Isle of Man and was a Marshall at Braddan for over 24 years. He would travel to the island twice a year to take up his duties for the TT and the Manx Grand Prix, together with his loving partner, Josie. The funeral will be held in his hometown of Nottingham, but if any of his Marshall colleagues would like any information, please contact me on either [email protected] or my mobile, 07624-430116.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019