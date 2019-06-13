Home

Kenneth Ross Marshall

MARSHALL. Kenneth Ross aged 78 of Jurby East. Passed away peacefully in Noble's Hospital on Sunday 9th June following his illness. Loving husband to Yvonne, father of Irene, Michael, Jane, Diane, Russell, Samantha, Lee, Dean and the late Stuart. Brother of Rita, Audrey and Sue, and half brother to Robert and Lorna. Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. The funeral service will be held at Jurby Church on Thursday 20th June at 11am followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Macmillan Cancer Care. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 13, 2019
