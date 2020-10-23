|
|
Way. Peacefully at the age of 87 on Wednesday 14th October, 2020 at his home with his family by his side, Kenneth (Ken) of Douglas Street Peel. Beloved husband of the late Pam, loving stepdad to Derek, Keith, Mandy and Debby, father-in-law to Geraldine, Lynda, Dip and Amy, treasured grandad to Charlotte, Jason, Nikki, and Josie and dearest great grandad to Joseph, Rachael, Phoebe, Rebekah and Jamie, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place at 2pm on Tuesday 27th October 2020, at St Germans Cathedral, Peel, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to a charity of your choice. No mourning clothes please. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020