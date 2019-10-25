Home

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
Douglas Borough Crematorium
Glencrutchery Road
ECCLESTON. On Monday 21st October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Kevin, aged 78 years of Castletown. Dearly loved husband of Charlene, father to Garan and Morgana. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at 11:30am on Friday 1st November at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. No flowers by request. Donations, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 25, 2019
