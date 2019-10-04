|
|
Kneale Kevin (former maths teacher at Arnold School, Blackpool) formerly from Ballaugh and attended Ramsey Grammer School. Suddenly, but peacefully at his home in St Annes, Lytham on Thursday 12th September 2019, aged 63 years. Much loved brother of Gerry ,Gary and Lynda, brother-in-law of Cherianne, Dennis and the late Jean and beloved uncle of Alex, Ben and Rachel. Service to be held at the Park Crematorium, Lytham St Annes on Monday October 7th at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Stroke Association.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 4, 2019