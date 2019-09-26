Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:30
Kirk Michael Parish Church
QUINN. On Sunday 22nd September peacefully at home in Kirk Michael after a long illness borne with courage and dignity, Kevin James aged 66 years, beloved husband of Heather, dearly loved dad of Carole, Kieran and the late Nicholas, loving father in law to Darren, and adored grandad to Lauren, Shaun, Bobby and Thomas. A much loved brother, brother in law and uncle. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday 3rd October, at Kirk Michael Parish Church, dark clothing not necessary. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Hospice Isle of Man'. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, Tel: 813114, www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 26, 2019
