QUINN. Heather, Carole, Kieran and family give their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the celebration of Kevin's life. We have been humbled by the lovely messages, cards and flowers received during this sad time. Special thanks to Reverend Canon Malcolm Convery for the beautiful service, John Cashin and John Dog Callister for their humorous and poignant Eulogies and to Katie Lawrence and Jo Callister for their musical talents. A huge thanks also to the Mitre Kirk Michael, the darts ladies, Lizia and the many others who helped. Thank you to all who donated to Hospice, who cared so well for Kevin at home, and finally to Corkhill and Callow for handling all the funeral arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 18, 2019