Kevin Stanley Adams Obituary
ADAMS. Kevin Stanley, peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Tuesday 3rd March 2020. Devoted and cherished Husband of Pauline. Best of all Fathers to Joann and Leigh and a great Pops to Kate, Emma, Maisie, Isla and Hayden Stanley. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10am on Friday, 13th March, 2020. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, may be sent to The League of Friends of Noble's Hospital. All enquiries please contact Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 6, 2020
