Kim Cain Obituary
CAIN. Kim Louise (nee Garaty) passed away peacefully on Monday 3rd August, aged 56 years. Daughter of the late Tony and Brenda Garaty, loving partner of Mark, mother to Ben and Natasha, much loved sister of Steven. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 27th August at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Manx Aid'. Further Enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 27, 2020
