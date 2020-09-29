|
CANNELL. On Tuesday 22nd September 2020, very peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home, Kitty aged 91. Devoted wife of the late Joe, of East Nappin Farm, Jurby. Much loved mother of Christine and Juan, Nan to Alice and Thomas, sister, mother-in-law and aunt. A service of thanksgiving will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 6th October at the Independent Methodist Church, Chapel Lane, Ramsey. Interment will follow at Jurby Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, memorial donations, if desired, will be divided between 'Breath Easy IOM' and 'The Independent Methodist Church' Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 29, 2020