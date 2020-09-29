Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kitty Cannell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kitty Cannell

Add a Memory
Kitty Cannell Obituary
CANNELL. On Tuesday 22nd September 2020, very peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home, Kitty aged 91. Devoted wife of the late Joe, of East Nappin Farm, Jurby. Much loved mother of Christine and Juan, Nan to Alice and Thomas, sister, mother-in-law and aunt. A service of thanksgiving will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 6th October at the Independent Methodist Church, Chapel Lane, Ramsey. Interment will follow at Jurby Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please, memorial donations, if desired, will be divided between 'Breath Easy IOM' and 'The Independent Methodist Church' Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kitty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -