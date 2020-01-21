Home

Lady Joan Smith Obituary
Smith. Lady Joan Smith, beloved wife of the late Prof. Sir Roland Smith, a trusted and loyal friend to David and Heini for many years. On Thursday 16th January 2020, died peacefully at her home. A celebration for the life of Lady Smith will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday 24th January 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice, Strang, Braddan, Isle of Man, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 01624 673109 or 01624 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 21, 2020
