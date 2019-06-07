|
FOULGER. On Monday 3rd June 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Laurie formerly of Gansey Pottery, beloved husband of the late Gwen, much loved father of Natalie, father-in-law of Robert and a dearly loved grandfather of Harriet and Felicity. A Service to celebrate Laurie's life will be held at Kirk Braddan at 2.00pm on Friday 21st June 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers should be sent to The Alzheimers Society IOM Branch, Minerva Suite , Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas. IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 7, 2019