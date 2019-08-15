Home

ARDERN, on Tuesday, 30 April 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital Lawrence aged 95 years of 6 Cronk Gennal, Union Mills. Beloved husband of the late Lily, dear father of Philip and Neil, father-in-law to Sue and Anita, loved grandad of Toni, Nick and Jodie, much loved great-grandad of Zachary. Very sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Union Mills Methodist Church on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Union Mills Methodist Church c/o Mr C. Lyons, East Lodge, Mateland Terrace, Union Mills, IM4 4AH. All enquiries to John Boyde Funeral Services, Tel: 861794/494399.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
