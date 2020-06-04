Home

Lawrence (Laurie) Hyde

Lawrence (Laurie) Hyde Obituary
HYDE. On Sunday 31st May, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Lawrence (Laurie) Edward of Greeba Drive, Onchan beloved partner of Sal, much loved Dad of Linda and Lesley, father in law of Kevin and Colin and a dearly loved grandad, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Arthritis Research UK, Copeman House St Marys Court, Chesterfield S41 7TD, United Kingdom. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 4, 2020
