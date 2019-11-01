Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:45
Douglas Borough Crematorium
Glencrutchery Road
Lee Hughes Obituary
HUGHES. On Tuesday 29th October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Lee, aged 41 years of Douglas (formerly of Castletown). Much loved son of Susan and Denis, much loved brother of Wayne and sister-in-law Wendy and loving uncle of Abigail and Caden. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 10:45am on Friday 8th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road. Bright clothing preferred. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 1, 2019
