|
|
MADDOX. Lee, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife Lesley by his side on Saturday 18th April 2020 after a courageous battle. Beloved and cherished husband of Lesley, cherished Dad of Sophie, Ceri and Ellie, loving son of Roy and Christine, dearly loved brother of Gareth, Deborah, Geriant and the late Denise. In current circumstances, a private funeral service will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man or Hospice Young Carers at Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 21, 2020