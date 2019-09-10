|
|
FARAGHER. On Tuesday 3rd September 2019, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Lee Patrick, aged 48 years of Brookhill Road, Ramsey. Formerly of Colby. Dearly loved by Jean, sadly missed by his brothers, nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday 17th September at The British Legion Hall, Droghadfayle Road, Port Erin followed by interment at Rushen Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Staffie Rescue (www.staffierescue.co.uk) or Hospice Isle of Man. Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019