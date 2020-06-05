|
|
|
JONES. Len's family would like to thank everyone for the cards, emails, phone calls and flowers following his death on 30th April 2020. Our thanks to all Abbotswood staff who cared for him between February 2019 and April 2020, and in particular to Nicola and Mick who nursed him gently through his illness and who were so kind and sensitive to the needs of the family at such a difficult time. We are so grateful to Janet, his Southern Befriender, for her kindness to Len during the last 3 years of his life and to all those carers who helped him live at home prior to his move to Abbotswood. Our thanks also to Gordon Cringle and his team for the thoughtful and sensitive committal service. Heartfelt thanks to everyone for your support during this sad time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 5, 2020