QUAYLE. On Friday 25th October 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Leonard Edward Stanley 'Lenny' aged 80 years of Friary Park, Ballabeg. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth 'Betty'. Dear father of Paul, step-father of Samantha and Lavinia. Loved brother of Val and Mike and dearest uncle to Kevan and Martin. Also Sadie (the parrot). Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday 2nd November at Arbory Parish Hall followed by interment at Arbory Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to The Joey Dunlop Foundation, Braddan Bridge House, Peel Road, Douglas. IM4 4TN. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 1, 2019