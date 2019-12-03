|
GREEN. Leonard (LENNY ). Peacefully at his home Ballacubbon Farm Richmond Hill Braddan, on Thursday 28th November 2019 aged 89 years together with his family all around him. Dearly beloved husband of Jean for 64 years. Much loved Dad of Kathryn, Margaret and the late Stephen. Proud Grandad of Kristopher, George, Ben, William, Oliver and Robyn. Great Grandad of Kaylee, Kain, Sky and Megan. Father in Law of John and Fenton. The Funeral Service will be held at St Lukes Church Baldwin on Monday 9th December at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in Lieu if so desired may be made to I.O.M. Agricultural Benevolent Trust C/o Mr Charles Fargher C.P. Ballafreer House Union Mills. All enquiries please to Kissack'sFuneral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2019