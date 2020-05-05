|
|
JONES. Leonard, formerly of Ballafesson, passed away peacefully on Thursday 30th April 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla , aged 96. Dearly loved husband of the late Cynthia, much loved father and father-in-law of Sheila and Richard, adored Poppa of granddaughters Hazel and Kathryn, his five great grandchildren, Fraser, Cameron, Sylvia, Robyn, and Lorna, and of Hazel's partner Euan and Kathryn's husband, Ronan. Fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, friends, and all who knew him. Very special thanks to all the staff at Abbotswood for their care and kindness to Len and to his Southern Befriender, Janet, for her friendship and kindness to Len during the last three years of his life. There will be a private cremation. Family flowers only please but donations in Len's memory may be made, if so wished, to Southern Befrienders, Thie Rosien, Castletown Road. Port Erin, IM9 4PJ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 5, 2020