Brindley. Peacefully on Thursday 5th December 2019 at his home. Leonard Leslie, aged 86 years, formerly of Glen Mona, Maughold. A much loved husband of Susan, proud dad to Alexander and Matthew, beloved father in law to Shelley and Nikola, an adored grandpops to Poppy, Rufus, Evie and Dexter. Following a private cremation, a Celebration of his life will be held at 2:30pm on Friday 3rd January at Dhoon Church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Groudle Glen Railway'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 27, 2019