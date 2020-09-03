|
|
In loving memory of Lesley Cubbon (nee Quiggin)Lesley passed away suddenly at home in Onchan on 11th August. Loving wife of David, devoted mum to Tracey and Julie. Mother-in-law to Phill and Chris and fantastic Grandma to Lyle, Marnie and the late Alex. She will be sadly missed by so many, having worked at Onchan School for almost 20 years. She was well known in the community and an active member of the Isle of Man Choral society. The funeral service will be held at St Peter's church, Onchan on Friday 11th September at 1.15pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, but any donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 3, 2020