|
|
|
Lesley CubbonWe lost Lesley over a month ago and have been overwhelmed by the support shown by family, friends and the Onchan community. As a much loved face around the village we were also humbled by the attendance at her funeral at St.Peter's Church on 11th September.Therefore, we would like to thank everyone for their loving words, cards & flowers and fond memories shared. Also, to the IOM Choral Society for contributing such a heartfelt performance during her service.Thank You from David, Tracey & Julie
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 17, 2020