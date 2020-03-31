Home

Lesley Dugdale Obituary
Dugdale. On Sunday 22nd March peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Lesley Bluebell of the Park, Onchan. Beloved wife of the late George, much loved Mother of Marjorie, Vivienne, Hilary and Caryn, Mother in Law of Dudley, Kevin and Paul, dearly loved "Gagsy" to Rose, Olivia, Matthew Alex, Phoebe, Ruby and Lawrence and Great Grandma to Emma and Charlotte. Due to the present circumstances the Funeral took place on Friday 27th March at 12.15pm, donations in lieu of flowers were requested to be sent to Manx Wildlife Trust, 7-8 Market St, Peel, IM5 1AB, or Age Concern I.O.M, Suite 8, 3rd floor, Britannia House, 64 Atholl Street Douglas IM1 1JD. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 31, 2020
