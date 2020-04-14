|
DUGDALE Lesley Bluebell (nee CORLETT). Born 1st February1931 and died 22nd March 2020. Although Mum's funeral on 27th March was not what we wished for her at this difficult time with only close family being able to attend, we would like to express our thanks to all those very many people, relatives, friends, former work colleagues and neighbours, who have contacted us via telephone, post, Facebook, etc., to express their sorrow at her passing and to give their condolences. Mum would have been overwhelmed to know of the high regard and respect for her that was expressed in many of the messages. Thank you all so very much. We would like to express our gratitude to all the NHS staff who looked after Mum in her final few months; the staff at Noble's Hospital, the staff at Palatine Health Centre, the District Nurse Service, Social Work staff and the Occupational Health Team at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital. All these people were very kind and their helpfulness and professional care of Mum went a long way to easing our worries. Thanks to Edwin Kinrade and the staff of Kinrade's Pharmacy, who were always so kind and patient with our frequent visits and queries. Thank you also to all those who have sent donations to the Manx Wildlife Trust and Age Concern IOM in memory of Mum. We are grateful to the Reverend Canon John Coldwell who, despite restrictions, gave us a comforting and very appropriate service as we said goodbye to Mum. And for their efficient, dignified and sensitive approach to every request, we are so very grateful to Ken Faragher and the staff at Eric Faragher Funeral Directors. Thanks to all. Marjorie, Vivienne, Hilary & Caryn
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 14, 2020