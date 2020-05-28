|
Allcote. Lesley Elizabeth aged 47 years, suddenly at home. Much loved eldest daughter of Eileen and Ronnie, beloved sister of Suzanne and Neil, sister in law to Chris and a loving aunt to Sophie and Zachary, will be greatly missed. Due to the current circumstances a private cremation will be held. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Mann Cat Sanctuary, Main Road Santon, Isle of Man IM4 1EE. All enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 28, 2020