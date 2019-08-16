Home

Leslie Burrow

Leslie Burrow Obituary
Burrow. Peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 10th August 2019 at Salisbury Nursing Home, Douglas. Leslie aged 75 years of Douglas. He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret daughter Tanya and granddaughter Tatiana and all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to RNLI (Peel Branch) C/o Helen Dickinson, 16 Queens Drive Peel, IM5 1BQ. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 16, 2019
