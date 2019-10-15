|
Faragher. Leslie. Marinda and family wish to sincerely thank all who supported and cared for Leslie. Friends and family, district nurses and Gp's, and staff from Hospitals, Hospice at home and In-patient Care. Thank you to Corkhill and Callow for the Funeral arrangements and to all who attended and made the service so memorable. Nigel Cretney for leading, Frank Woolley for his music, Paul Salmon for kind words on behalf of the Manx Language Community, and The Dhoon Church catering team for lovely refreshments. We remain grateful for your messages of love, sympathy, prayers and donations to Hospice.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 15, 2019