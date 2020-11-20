Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Hopkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie "Anthony" (Ellis) Hopkins

Add a Memory
Leslie "Anthony" (Ellis) Hopkins Obituary
Hopkins. Leslie Anthony Ellis (known as Anthony) died suddenly on 10th November aged 78. Adored husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Sarah and Emma and Papa of Grace and Madeleine. The funeral service will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church on Friday 27th of November at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Manx Heart Foundation and RNLI. Memorial service to be held in 2021. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -