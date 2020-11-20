|
|
Hopkins. Leslie Anthony Ellis (known as Anthony) died suddenly on 10th November aged 78. Adored husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Sarah and Emma and Papa of Grace and Madeleine. The funeral service will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church on Friday 27th of November at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Manx Heart Foundation and RNLI. Memorial service to be held in 2021. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020