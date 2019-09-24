|
FARGHER. Leslie Radcliffe of Glen Mona, Maughold. Passed away peacefully at Hospice IOM on 16th September surrounded by his family. Treasured husband of Marinda loving father to Peter, Alice and Amy. The best father-in-law, and proud grandad to Aidan, Daniel, Owen, Evie, Angus and Orry. Leslie's funeral service will be held at The Dhoon Church on Monday 30th September at 11am followed by interment at Maughold Churchyard. Donations at Leslie's request may be made to 'Hospice IOM', The Strang, Braddan. Further enquiries can be made to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019