KELLY. Lewis, Paul: It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lew who passed away on Tuesday 21st April 2020 aged 82 years. He died peacefully at Noble's Hospital. A very much-loved husband of Margaret, brother to Pauline, Pete and Phil, uncle to Jonathon, Matthew and Paul and great uncle to Tim, Rachel, Tom, Sam, Christopher and Lewis. Such a kind, thoughtful and gentle man who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will take place, although a live stream will be available through Corkhill & Callow's website on Thursday 7th May at 1:15pm. Family flowers only. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Lew's life which we hope many of you will attend. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Parkinson Society Isle of Man, c/o Mrs O. McKenzie, 1,Mount View, Onchan, 1M3 4BR. Further enquiries can be made to Corkill & Callow, 4, Christian Street, Ramsey, 813114, www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020