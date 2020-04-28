Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Kelly

Add a Memory
Lewis Kelly Obituary
KELLY. Lewis, Paul: It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lew who passed away on Tuesday 21st April 2020 aged 82 years. He died peacefully at Noble's Hospital. A very much-loved husband of Margaret, brother to Pauline, Pete and Phil, uncle to Jonathon, Matthew and Paul and great uncle to Tim, Rachel, Tom, Sam, Christopher and Lewis. Such a kind, thoughtful and gentle man who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral will take place, although a live stream will be available through Corkhill & Callow's website on Thursday 7th May at 1:15pm. Family flowers only. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Lew's life which we hope many of you will attend. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Parkinson Society Isle of Man, c/o Mrs O. McKenzie, 1,Mount View, Onchan, 1M3 4BR. Further enquiries can be made to Corkill & Callow, 4, Christian Street, Ramsey, 813114, www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -