GULVERDASHVILI. Lia, on Wednesday 10th June 2020 peacefully after a long battle. Devoted and adored mother to her twin boys George and Andrew, a much loved and true friend to Martin, Iryna, Rachel, Sharon, Beth, Scott and many others. A special thank you to Wendy Smith and the nursing team at Hospice and medical staff at Noble's hospital for the love and care they gave Lia. A celebration of Lia's life will be held on Friday 19th June at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers if so desired. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email:[email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 16, 2020