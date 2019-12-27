|
Arrowsmith. Liam Michael of Laxey. Born 20 April 1998 at The Jane Crookall Maternity Hospital. Died 20 December 2019 at Hospice Isle Of Man aged 21 years. A 10 month fight that took Liam from Noble's to Walton and Clatterbridge then to Hospice, which was fought with a characteristic unrelenting determination to live. An aggressive brain tumour was not going to get in the way of numerous books on line while selecting his DVD YouTube or Netflix viewing and he was able to laugh until near the end. Those who knew Liam should smile amidst the sadness recognising all that he had accomplished in a life cut short with his only expressed regret being that he did not have the opportunity to finish his degree at UCM. Messages of support locally and from around the world reflect the happiness he brought to the lives of many and to Liam's interests which had included history, mythology, music, snowboarding and much more. Any summary of what Liam enjoyed must include an unparalleled appetite for reading and his love of all animals especially his dogs. He was his own man in death as he was in life. Confident predictions were made that his illness would overcome him months before the end but Liam had other ideas, dealing with all that cancer took from him and making choices on his terms, with humbling strength. Liam's funeral will be at Douglas Borough Cemetery at 11am on Monday 30 December. Donations in lieu of flowers to go to Liam's nominated charity the MSPCA.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 27, 2019