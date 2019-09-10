|
Johnson. On Monday 2nd September 2019 at Noble's Hospital. Lilian May aged 95 years of Ramsey. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Dear Mother of Jackie and Pam and Mother-in-law of Andy and David. Much loved Nana and Grandnanny. The funeral service will take place at 12.15pm on Thursday 12th of September 2019 at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Grove Mount Residential Home, Grove Mount, RAMSEY, IM8 3EY. Further enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019