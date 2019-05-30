|
|
Leece. On Thursday 23rd May 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Lillian aged 73 years of James Road, Castletown. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mum to Voirrey, mother in law of Gary, Nanna to Aidan, James and Oscar and sister to John, David and the late Robert. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 10am. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to SSAFA Isle of Man, C/o Mr. K. Manalelow, Trammon House, Main Road, Ballabeg, IM9 4HA. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 30, 2019