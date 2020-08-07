|
Munro. Dr. Lillie Lund (Nee Jackson), peacefully on Friday July 31st 2020 at Brookfield Nursing and Residential Home, Ramsey. Beloved mother of Jane and Susan, sister of the late Freddie and Ethel Jackson, grandmother of Daniel and Carla and great grandmother. Funeral service will take place at 10:45am on Friday 14th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium, family flowers only please. All enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, Funeral Directors, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel. 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020