Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Munro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Lund Munro

Add a Memory
Lillie Lund Munro Obituary
Munro. Dr. Lillie Lund (Nee Jackson), peacefully on Friday July 31st 2020 at Brookfield Nursing and Residential Home, Ramsey. Beloved mother of Jane and Susan, sister of the late Freddie and Ethel Jackson, grandmother of Daniel and Carla and great grandmother. Funeral service will take place at 10:45am on Friday 14th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium, family flowers only please. All enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, Funeral Directors, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel. 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -