Walmsley. Peacefully on Monday 31st August 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, surrounded by her family. Linda Anne aged 69 years of Reayrt Aailin Peel. Beloved wife of Jimmy. Loving daughter of Carrie and the late Joe, much loved mum to Jamie, Jemma and Cath, treasured Nan to Joe, Louis and Amelia, dear sister to Anthony, Peter and the late Terry. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday 8th September 2020 at 11am in St Patrick's Church Peel, followed by private burial. Family flowers only please and bright clothing by request, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 4, 2020