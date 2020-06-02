|
COLLIER. (Nee Denver). On Friday 29th May 2020, peacefully at her home Meadow Close, Onchan, after a long illness, Linda, beloved mother of Joanne and James, mother-in-law of Fiona, wonderful loving Nanny of Jack, Charlotte and Lucas, darling sister of Sara, Anne and Michael, and sister-in-law of Sigrid and Sue, she will be greatly missed by her "precious boys Buddy and Frodo" and all her family and friends. "Travel Agent extraordinaire, now on her final journey". Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers are asked to be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries, including how to access the live streaming of the service, please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 2, 2020