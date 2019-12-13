|
EDDOLLS. Linda Jean (née King) aged 58 years of Port Erin. Passed away peacefully at home on 16th November 2019. Formerly of Reigate and Caterham. Much loved wife of Mark and adored step-mother to James and Matt, daughter to Jean, sister to David and Richard and auntie to Darci. Cremation took place on 10th December at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium. A memorial service will be held on 18th December at St Catherine's Church, Port Erin, at 12pm. All welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to The British Heart Foundation and Mannin Sepsis. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019