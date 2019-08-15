|
|
MARTIN. Linda Nee Williams, peacefully at her home in Willaston, beloved wife of the late Mike, friend to many, she will be sadly missed. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday 9th May 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Tabitha's Trust, Sterling Trust Ltd., Top Floor, Elm Tree House, Onchan, IM3 1AH. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email:[email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019