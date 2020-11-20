Home

MAYOR. Linda, aged 83 years. Passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Friday 13th November, with family and friend Mary by her side. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Frank, loving mother of Dawn and Barbara, she will be sadly missed by her many friends and family. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Tuesday 24th November at Bride Chapel, followed by interment at Andreas Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare or Ramsey & District Cottage Hospital. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 20, 2020
