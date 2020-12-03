|
MAYOR, Linda. Dawn and Barbara would like to thank everyone who attended Linda's funeral and for all the kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers, and donations to Manx Blind Welfare and RDCH, which were much appreciated. Thanks to Kevin Vondy for conducting the service and for his warm tribute to Linda. Appreciation to Paul for his reading and Leslie for delivering a fitting Eulogy. Thank you to Trevor, Kathryn and the team at the Park Hotel for their lovely buffet, following the service. Thanks to the health and care staff both in the Community and at Nobles, for their kindness in caring for Linda, particularly the District nurses for their regular visits. Special appreciation to Mary for all her support and for her friendship. Finally thanks to Corkhill and Callow for their respectful and considerate arrangements. "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints on your heart," she will be sadly missed.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2020