MEREDITH, (nee Kennaugh). On Wednesday 3rd April 2019 Linda aged 69 years passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital with her family by her side. Daughter of Vera and the late Phil Kennaugh, sister to Jill and Vivian. Auntie to Kerry, Aalish and Callum, Great auntie to Shae, Leigh, Jordan and Ivy. She will be very sadly missed. The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 17th April at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Thanks go to all the staff at the Diabetic clinic, the Renal Unit and Ward 8. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to either Mannin Sepsis c/o D.Struthers, 18, Hawthorn Close, Onchan, IM3 3HL or Alzheimer's Society Isle of Man Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 12, 2019