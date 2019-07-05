|
Preston. Linda aged 68 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Friday 28th June 2019 at Hospice Isle of Man, surrounded by her family. Treasured mother of Mandy, Caroline, Chris and the late David, dear mother in law, beloved sister of Sid, Les and the late Leonard and a much loved nana and old nana. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 10.30am on Friday 12th July 2019 followed by a private Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 5, 2019