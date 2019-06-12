|
Ramsden. Peacefully on Tuesday the 4th June 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. Linda aged 69 years of Marathon Drive Douglas. Beloved wife of Graham, loving Mum of Lee, Gary and Paul, dear Mother in Law to Rowena, Lyndsay and Heather, treasured Nanny to Stacia, Mia, Freya, JJ, George, Luke and Zoe. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's Church, Douglas at 12.00 noon on Thursday the 20th June 2019, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to The 'home from home fund' at thewaltoncentrecharity.org or Hospice IOM, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 12, 2019