|
|
|
Ramsden. Linda. We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to family and friends who sent cards, and also to all those who took the time to share kind words and offer our family support at this very sad time. Thank you to Father Brian at St Mary's, the Nurses from Hospice who helped to care for Linda at home, the staff at Noble's, and special thanks must go to Simon Mellor, Ian, Alan and all the staff at David Lancaster funeral directors. We are very grateful to you all, Graham Ramsden and family.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019