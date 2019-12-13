|
SCARFFE. (née Bridson). On Saturday 7th December 2019, peacefully at Hospice surrounded by her family, Linda aged 71 years of Manor Court in Willaston. Dearly loved partner of Joe, much loved mum of Tracey, Derek and Darren, mother in law to Quilly, Carleen and Lindsey, loving nana to Martin, Lauren, Daniel, Adam, Charlotte, Charlie, Christina and Rhys, great nana to Reuben, much loved daughter of the late Jimmy and Joan Bridson, dear sister of Norman, Jimmy, Geoff, Derek and the late Joyce, lifelong friend of Bobby, a dear sister in law, aunt and great aunt. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Linda's life will take place at 2.45pm on Tuesday 17th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019