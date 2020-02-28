|
PARKER. On Monday 24th February 2020, peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man after a courageous battle with illness, Lisa aged 51 years of Hollin Bank, Tromode Woods in Douglas. Beloved wife of Darren, like a loving mother to Joshua and Bethany, loving grandma of Isabella, dearly loved daughter of David and Glenys, much loved sister of Steven and the late Christian. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Lisa's life will take place at 1.30pm on Tuesday 3rd March at Kirk Braddan Church followed by interment at Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020